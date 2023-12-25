Could Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 55960.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.69M, closed the last trade at $9.23 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The LZM stock price is -115.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.92 and 25.24% above the 52-week low of $6.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48720.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LZM stock price touched $9.23 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Lifezone Metals Ltd shares have moved -11.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM) have changed -7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.38.

Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

LZM Dividends

Lifezone Metals Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE:LZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.04% with a share float percentage of 20.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lifezone Metals Ltd having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Inv Co-Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund with over 23027.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jul 30, 2023, Russell Inv Co-Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Principal Small Cap Value Fd II, with the holding of over 5900.0 shares as of Jul 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70623.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.