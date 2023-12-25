Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 70452.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.57M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The CNTX stock price is -53.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.69 and 57.27% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63550.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CNTX stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Context Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 68.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) have changed 29.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 22540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Context Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.76%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.92% with a share float percentage of 25.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Context Therapeutics Inc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $1.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 3.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.