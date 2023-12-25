Conns Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 3.17%

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.75M, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The CONN stock price is -199.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.69 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conns Inc (CONN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.13.

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CONN stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Conns Inc shares have moved -43.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have changed 21.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.56% from current levels.

Conns Inc (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conns Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -189.00%, compared to -13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.10% and 55.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $364.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $310.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -207.75% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.00%.

CONN Dividends

Conns Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.16% with a share float percentage of 61.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conns Inc having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stephens Group, LLC with over 4.22 million shares worth more than $16.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Stephens Group, LLC held 17.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.77 million and represent 6.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $1.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.