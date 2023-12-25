Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) has a beta value of -0.89 and has seen 67843.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.26M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The CNTB stock price is -238.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 36.9% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 377.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CNTB stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved -3.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) have changed -32.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.48%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -80.56% over the past 5 years.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.93% with a share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $7.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $1.27 million while later fund manager owns 19032.0 shares of worth $20626.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.