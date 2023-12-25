Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) has a beta value of -1.71 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The CMND stock price is -4949.5% off its 52-week high price of $153.00 and 16.83% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Sporting -2.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CMND stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc shares have moved -96.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -14.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -231.75% over the past 5 years.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 5.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clearmind Medicine Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $58547.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 51523.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24473.0 and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $19721.0 while later fund manager owns 63564.0 shares of worth $10170.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.