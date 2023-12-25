China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Shares Have Gain 8.76% Over The Past Month

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it 1.73% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -1600.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.72 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.15K shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CLEU stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd shares have moved -84.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed 8.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 85660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.41% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.43% with a share float percentage of 7.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.