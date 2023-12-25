Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) Shares Are Down -95.86% YTD

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.65M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The CSSE stock price is -3180.95% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 9.52% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 221.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Sporting -3.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CSSE stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 25.82%. Year-to-date, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc shares have moved -95.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have changed -32.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -852.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -852.38% from current levels.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.12%, compared to -16.00% for the industry.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 25 and December 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.48% with a share float percentage of 17.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management LLC with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $2.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Granahan Investment Management LLC held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 0.67 million shares of worth $0.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.