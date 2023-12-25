Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.39M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The CADL stock price is -173.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 41.07% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 542.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CADL stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 14.25%. Year-to-date, Candel Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -37.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) have changed 24.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 38940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Candel Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.69%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.34% with a share float percentage of 29.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Candel Therapeutics Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northpond Ventures, Llc with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Northpond Ventures, Llc held 6.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.