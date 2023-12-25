Can Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI) has a beta value of -0.15 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.51M, closed the last trade at $4.70 per share which meant it lost -$3.69 on the day or -43.95% during that session. The BRLI stock price is -227.23% off its 52-week high price of $15.38 and -27.66% below the 52-week low of $6.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.76K shares.

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI) trade information

Sporting -43.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BRLI stock price touched $4.70 or saw a rise of 61.94%. Year-to-date, Brilliant Acquisition Corp shares have moved -56.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI) have changed -59.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $249 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2015. Year-ago sales stood $222.05 million and $227.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.50% for the current quarter and 9.40% for the next.

BRLI Dividends

Brilliant Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brilliant Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.33% with a share float percentage of 96.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brilliant Acquisition Corp having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 70914.0 shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Meteora Capital, LLC held 3.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, with the holding of over 54597.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.