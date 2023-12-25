Can Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.85M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The BRBS stock price is -257.14% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 43.68% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.64K shares.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BRBS stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) shares have moved -70.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS) have changed 25.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.77.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.96% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.02% over the past 5 years.

BRBS Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 6.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX:BRBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.13% with a share float percentage of 50.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fourthstone LLC with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $11.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fourthstone LLC held 30.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The), with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.98 million and represent 25.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 12.10% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $4.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 9.76% of company’s outstanding stock.