Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) Surprises Wall Street With -1.72% Stock Price Loss

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) has a beta value of -1.01 and has seen 97662.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.36M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The BON stock price is -352.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 38.6% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 162.58K shares.

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BON stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 18.44%. Year-to-date, Bon Natural Life Ltd shares have moved -46.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) have changed 35.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 58030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bon Natural Life Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 129.46% over the past 5 years.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between January 29 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.