Biophytis ADR (BPTS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.82M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.67% during that session. The BPTS stock price is -1027.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Sporting 11.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BPTS stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 13.77%. Year-to-date, Biophytis ADR shares have moved -79.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) have changed 2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 68370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biophytis ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.59%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.53% over the past 5 years.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biophytis ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.