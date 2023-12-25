Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 52964.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.62M, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The BDRX stock price is -13970.04% off its 52-week high price of $361.60 and 20.23% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63350.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BDRX stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 20.68%. Year-to-date, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares have moved -99.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) have changed 0.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.60% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.07% over the past 5 years.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.86% with a share float percentage of 0.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC with over 3325.0 shares worth more than $228.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 2554.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.0 and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.