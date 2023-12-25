Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Inotiv Inc (NOTV) tumbled -4.21%

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.94M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.21% during that session. The NOTV stock price is -160.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 52.79% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inotiv Inc (NOTV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Sporting -4.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NOTV stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 13.67%. Year-to-date, Inotiv Inc shares have moved -30.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) have changed 46.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inotiv Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.53%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.10% and 25.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.99 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -184.24% over the past 5 years.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.