Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) tumbled -2.96%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.90M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The CMMB stock price is -1014.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CMMB stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 33.44%. Year-to-date, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR shares have moved -85.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) have changed -14.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.09%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.95% over the past 5 years.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.68% with a share float percentage of 34.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC, with the holding of over 31241.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41081.0 and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.