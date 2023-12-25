Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.50M, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The ATAK stock price is -162.26% off its 52-week high price of $13.90 and 21.89% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.45K shares.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ATAK stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 37.35%. Year-to-date, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp shares have moved -48.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) have changed -51.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 7020.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.74% over the past 6 months.

ATAK Dividends

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.09% with a share float percentage of 85.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fifth Lane Capital, LP with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $7.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fifth Lane Capital, LP held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.85 million and represent 11.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $2.12 million while later fund manager owns 72474.0 shares of worth $0.78 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.