Analysts Are Recommending Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) As A Buy Candidate

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.64M, closed the last trade at $3.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The KIRK stock price is -23.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Kirkland’s, Inc..

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Sporting -2.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the KIRK stock price touched $3.30 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Kirkland’s Inc shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) have changed 63.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.24% from current levels.

Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 18.71% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 1.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

KIRK Dividends

Kirkland’s Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.54% with a share float percentage of 30.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland’s Inc having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 1.58 million shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Osmium Partners, LLC held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.55% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.