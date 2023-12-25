Analysts Are Recommending Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) As A Buy Candidate

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.84M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -254.84% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 58.06% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 443.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AMTI stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Applied Molecular Transport Inc shares have moved -26.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) have changed 93.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.77%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.77% over the past 5 years.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.28% with a share float percentage of 47.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.69 million shares worth more than $2.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 22.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1.09 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $57443.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.