An In-Depth Look At The9 Limited ADR (NCTY)

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.73M, closed the last trade at $8.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -91.56% off its 52-week high price of $16.80 and 62.03% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81910.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NCTY stock price touched $8.77 or saw a rise of 12.3%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited ADR shares have moved 54.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed 36.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 15360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.67% over the past 5 years.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 7832.0 shares worth more than $58528.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 7600.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56794.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.