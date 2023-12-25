An In-Depth Look At The Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) Stock

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 77311.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.34M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.34% during that session. The BQ stock price is -1484.44% off its 52-week high price of $7.13 and 24.44% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.02K shares.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information

Sporting -4.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BQ stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 20.65%. Year-to-date, Boqii Holding Limited ADR shares have moved -88.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) have changed -80.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.26 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $44.72 million and $39.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and -4.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.62% over the past 5 years.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between December 08 and December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boqii Holding Limited ADR having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 317.0 shares worth more than $142.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Wells Fargo & Company held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 135.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $64567.0 while later fund manager owns 75273.0 shares of worth $33872.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.