An In-Depth Look At SEALSQ Corp (LAES)

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.25M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.48% during that session. The LAES stock price is -2378.26% off its 52-week high price of $28.50 and 20.87% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 160.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Sporting 6.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LAES stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved -92.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed 8.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.19% over the past 6 months.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 1.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SEALSQ Corp having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Optiver Holding B.v. with over 5225.0 shares worth more than $77957.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Optiver Holding B.v. held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1928.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28765.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.