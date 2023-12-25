An In-Depth Look At Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) has a beta value of 5.55 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 20.30% during that session. The NXL stock price is -280.56% off its 52-week high price of $1.37 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.09K shares.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

Sporting 20.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NXL stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 18.57%. Year-to-date, Nexalin Technology Inc shares have moved -51.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL) have changed 3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 32850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.03% over the past 6 months.

NXL Dividends

Nexalin Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.09% with a share float percentage of 1.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nexalin Technology Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 9062.0 shares worth more than $8097.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1787.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.