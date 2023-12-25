An Analysis Of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) Stock

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 81309.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.59M, closed the last trade at $18.17 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 5.52% during that session. The SYRE stock price is -32.09% off its 52-week high price of $24.00 and 85.36% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.78.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Sporting 5.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SYRE stock price touched $18.17 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 61.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) have changed 74.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 91.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.43%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.70% and 89.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.19% over the past 5 years.

SYRE Dividends

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.29% with a share float percentage of 32.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spyre Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company.