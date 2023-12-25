Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The AMBO stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.70 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65269.99999999999 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Sporting -6.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AMBO stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 17.65%. Year-to-date, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -54.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) have changed -23.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 99590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270.00 while the price target rests at a high of $270.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -192757.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -192757.14% from current levels.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.00% over the past 6 months.

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.71% with a share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $35743.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 32946.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7330.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.