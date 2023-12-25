Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Is Up 4.65%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 85844.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.40M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The ALRN stock price is -74.29% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 67.94% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ALRN stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 23.17%. Year-to-date, Aileron Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 32.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) have changed 69.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 77290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aileron Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.61%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.03% over the past 5 years.

ALRN Dividends

Aileron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on October 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.35% with a share float percentage of 27.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aileron Therapeutics Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alerce Investment Management, L.P. with over 0.83 million shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alerce Investment Management, L.P. held 18.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 55046.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98532.0 and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 39934.0 shares of worth $71481.0 while later fund manager owns 27559.0 shares of worth $41889.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.