Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.52M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 1.02% during that session. The AFIB stock price is -931.58% off its 52-week high price of $1.96 and 15.79% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 551.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AFIB stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 17.39%. Year-to-date, Acutus Medical Inc shares have moved -83.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) have changed -25.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.96 million and $4.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.60% for the current quarter and 63.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.