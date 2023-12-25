A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is NFT Ltd. (MI)

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The MI stock price is -652.63% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.12K shares.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MI stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, NFT Ltd. shares have moved -64.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) have changed 38.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 86330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

NFT Ltd. (MI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.55% over the past 5 years.

MI Dividends

NFT Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NFT Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.