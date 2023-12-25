A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is BioVie Inc (BIVI)

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.18M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The BIVI stock price is -811.2% off its 52-week high price of $11.39 and 8.8% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 758.21K shares.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BIVI stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 15.54%. Year-to-date, BioVie Inc shares have moved -83.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) have changed -74.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

BioVie Inc (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioVie Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.81%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.00% and 23.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.23% over the past 5 years.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.29% with a share float percentage of 17.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioVie Inc having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $1.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 6.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 72596.0 shares of worth $0.34 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.