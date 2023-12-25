-11.10 Fall Turns GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) has a beta value of -1.62 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -11.10% during that session. The GRI stock price is -11081.82% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and -9.09% below the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GRI Bio Inc (GRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

Sporting -11.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GRI stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 28.26%. Year-to-date, GRI Bio Inc shares have moved -96.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) have changed -59.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 56940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

GRI Bio Inc (GRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.26% over the past 5 years.

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.22% with a share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GRI Bio Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $5.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Altium Capital Management, LP held 39.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14878.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63231.0 and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 275.0 shares of worth $1643.0 while later fund manager owns 318.0 shares of worth $1900.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.