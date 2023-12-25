10.76% Gain Drives Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.03M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 10.76% during that session. The EVTL stock price is -420.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.16 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Sporting 10.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the EVTL stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares have moved -76.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) have changed 9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.36%, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 40.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.08%.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.81% with a share float percentage of 40.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertical Aerospace Ltd having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 5.4 million shares worth more than $10.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 51122.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 5.04 million shares of worth $6.76 million while later fund manager owns 25871.0 shares of worth $34667.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.