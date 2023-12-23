Year-To-Date, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Price Has Decrease -95.14%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.73% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SINT share is $12.14, that puts it down -2482.98 from that peak though still a striking 27.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 238.98K shares over the past three months.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SINT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) registered a 28.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.73% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.39%, and it has moved by 25.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.00%. The short interest in SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.80% this quarter and then jump 55.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $765k and $539k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.30% and then jump by 48.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.51%. While earnings are projected to return 94.43% in 2023.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

SINTX Technologies Inc insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.70%, with the float percentage being 6.71%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38425.0 shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $47262.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29643.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36460.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 38309.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47120.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 807.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1186.0.