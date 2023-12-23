X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.72% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the XFOR share is $2.58, that puts it down -258.33 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $121.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.29. XFOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) registered a -2.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.72% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by -5.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.13%. The short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 11.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.23, which implies an increase of 77.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, XFOR is trading at a discount of -594.44% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares have gone down -61.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.55% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.30% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.68%. While earnings are projected to return 59.79% in 2023.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.27%, with the float percentage being 75.03%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.96 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $30.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.99 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $3.57 million.