Why Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the KURA share is $15.06, that puts it down -10.01 from that peak though still a striking 45.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 997.08K shares over the past three months.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.21. KURA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) registered a 8.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $13.69 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.30%, and it has moved by 45.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.99%. The short interest in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 11.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.88, which implies an increase of 50.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, KURA is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and 23.3% off the low.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kura Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) shares have gone up 32.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.96% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.20% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.93%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.93% per annum.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Kura Oncology Inc insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.57%, with the float percentage being 105.41%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 9.88% of all shares), a total value of $100.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $94.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $25.52 million.