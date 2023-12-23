What Will Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Be Like After It Jumps -27.74% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares were 3.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the RSI share is $5.48, that puts it down -27.74 from that peak though still a striking 35.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $307.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.92K shares over the past three months.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. RSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $4.29 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -5.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.23%. The short interest in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rush Street Interactive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) shares have gone up 44.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.92% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.01 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $183.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165.53 million and $162.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 12.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 69.17% in 2023.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Rush Street Interactive Inc insiders own 7.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.39%, with the float percentage being 76.40%. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $25.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $6.47 million.