What To Expect Going Ahead For Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Given Its 0.79 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $5.84, that puts it down -14.73 from that peak though still a striking 36.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. EQX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $5.09 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.30%, and it has moved by 4.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.61%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 14.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.33 day(s) to cover.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) shares have gone up 9.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.00% against 6.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $317.04 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.87%. While earnings are projected to return 98.82% in 2023.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp insiders own 8.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.32%, with the float percentage being 57.15%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.75 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $136.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $42.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 16.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.66 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $49.33 million.