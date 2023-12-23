What To Expect Going Ahead For Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Given Its 14.79 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.79% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $4.95, that puts it down -489.29 from that peak though still a striking 45.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $60.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 619.96K shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. AKTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) registered a 14.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.79% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.54%, and it has moved by 36.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.40%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 7.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 52.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AKTS is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -19.05% off the low.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares have gone down -71.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against -5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.99 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.48 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 16.59% in 2023.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies Inc insiders own 4.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.10%, with the float percentage being 52.71%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Inc. owns about 4.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 5.16% of the stock, which is worth about $11.88 million.