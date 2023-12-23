What To Expect As Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Delivers An 0.09% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the CZR share is $60.27, that puts it down -28.73 from that peak though still a striking 18.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.33. The company’s market capitalization is $10.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $46.82 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.36%, and it has moved by 1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.25%. The short interest in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) is 7.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caesars Entertainment Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) shares have gone up 0.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 223.55% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 140.00% this quarter and then jump 144.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.95 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.92 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.82 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 202.12% in 2023.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.64%, with the float percentage being 94.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.28 million shares (or 10.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.9 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 19.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.12 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $413.99 million.