What Should You Do With Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.51% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NUTX share is $2.16, that puts it down -928.57 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $140.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NUTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) registered a 13.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.51% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.82%, and it has moved by -10.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.95%. The short interest in Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutex Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) shares have gone down -56.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.86 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.6 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.01%. While earnings are projected to return 96.27% in 2023.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc insiders own 47.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.28%, with the float percentage being 10.07%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.72 million shares (or 1.47% of all shares), a total value of $4.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 million shares, is of Truist Financial Corp’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.