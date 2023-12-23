We Just Learned Something New! After Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST)’s 3.66% Gain This Week

During the last session, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST)’s traded shares were 2.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ST share is $54.34, that puts it down -45.37 from that peak though still a striking 18.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.56. The company’s market capitalization is $5.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.12. ST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST) trade information

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $37.38 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by 17.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.58%. The short interest in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.17, which implies an increase of 17.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, ST is trading at a discount of -47.14% off the target high and 6.37% off the low.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sensata Technologies Holding Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) shares have gone down -14.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.35% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.50% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $977.21 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $985.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.49%. While earnings are projected to return 7.37% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is 0.47, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.05%, with the float percentage being 104.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16.13 million shares (or 10.66% of all shares), a total value of $603.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $554.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 7.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $269.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.98 million, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $260.8 million.