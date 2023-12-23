We Just Learned Something New About Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) This Week With Its 1.28% Gain

During the last session, Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the INFN share is $7.80, that puts it down -64.21 from that peak though still a striking 40.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Infinera Corp. (INFN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. INFN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Infinera Corp. (INFN) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $4.75 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by 12.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.53%. The short interest in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) is 44.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.82, which implies an increase of 30.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, INFN is trading at a discount of -152.63% off the target high and 15.79% off the low.

Infinera Corp. (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinera Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinera Corp. (INFN) shares have gone up 5.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against 8.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $383.86 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $436.88 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $390.45 million and $485.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then drop by -10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.26%. While earnings are projected to return 33.33% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Infinera Corp. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.83%, with the float percentage being 103.44%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.84 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $163.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.18 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 11.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $121.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinera Corp. (INFN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 10.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.83 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $28.16 million.