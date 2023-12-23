Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) At $26.60 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the VSAT share is $47.35, that puts it down -78.01 from that peak though still a striking 43.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.02. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VSAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $26.60 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by 32.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.82%. The short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 10.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.83, which implies an increase of 29.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, VSAT is trading at a discount of -110.53% off the target high and 17.29% off the low.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viasat, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares have gone down -32.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -158.19% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.30% this quarter and then drop -98.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $714.1 million and $666.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 66.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.85%. While earnings are projected to return 21166.35% in 2023.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat, Inc. insiders own 12.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.67%, with the float percentage being 98.54%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $672.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.36 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $468.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $93.78 million.