Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM): With The Stock Up 10.76 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $43.59, that puts it down -26.72 from that peak though still a striking 10.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.70. The company’s market capitalization is $22.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.23 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.27. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 31 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $34.40 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.90%, and it has moved by -1.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.60%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 9.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares have gone up 1.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 655.17% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 14.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 96.40% and then jump by 21.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.95%. While earnings are projected to return 749.79% in 2023.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.09%, with the float percentage being 40.09%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 561 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.73 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $970.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.61 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $826.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 13.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $458.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.23 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $255.83 million.