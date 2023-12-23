TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Declined -22.79% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.79% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RNAZ share is $21.40, that puts it down -11163.16 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.93 million shares over the past three months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RNAZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) registered a 13.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.79% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.50%, and it has moved by -22.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.43%. The short interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) shares have gone down -92.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.37% against 11.70.

While earnings are projected to return 79.37% in 2023.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

TransCode Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.19%, with the float percentage being 12.36%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13662.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31422.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2629.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11041.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 851.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3574.0.