Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)

During the last session, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the ZM share is $85.13, that puts it down -17.42 from that peak though still a striking 18.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.87. The company’s market capitalization is $22.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.83 million shares over the past three months.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $72.50 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.30%, and it has moved by 13.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.68%. The short interest in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is 15.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zoom Video Communications Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) shares have gone up 8.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.04% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -1.03% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.50% per annum.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.58%, with the float percentage being 74.20%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 964 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.7 million shares (or 46.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 28.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $910.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $559.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.95 million, or about 14.90% of the stock, which is worth about $471.97 million.