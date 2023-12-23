The Time To Buy Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Is Now

During the last session, Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s traded shares were 5.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $357.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.08% or $54.82. The 52-week high for the ANSS share is $351.23, that puts it up 1.89 from that peak though still a striking 35.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $230.00. The company’s market capitalization is $31.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 528.29K shares over the past three months.

Ansys Inc. (ANSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.59. ANSS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.73.

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) trade information

Ansys Inc. (ANSS) registered a 18.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.08% in intraday trading to $357.98 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.16%, and it has moved by 19.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.99%. The short interest in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $313.18, which implies a decrease of -14.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $260.00 and $392.00 respectively. As a result, ANSS is trading at a discount of -9.5% off the target high and 27.37% off the low.

Ansys Inc. (ANSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ansys Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ansys Inc. (ANSS) shares have gone up 13.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.01% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.70% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $801.52 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $546.18 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $694.12 million and $509.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.97%. While earnings are projected to return 7.23% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.25% per annum.

ANSS Dividends

Ansys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s Major holders

Ansys Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.60%, with the float percentage being 98.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,186 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.18 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ansys Inc. (ANSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $891.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $681.49 million.