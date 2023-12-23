The Current Price For SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the SLG share is $50.11, that puts it down -8.91 from that peak though still a striking 58.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.35. SLG has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $46.01 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.88%, and it has moved by 36.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.68%. The short interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is 16.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.61 day(s) to cover.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SL Green Realty Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares have gone up 63.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.14% against -6.00.

While earnings are projected to return -374.19% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.84% per annum.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SL Green Realty Corp. is 3.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

SL Green Realty Corp. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.25%, with the float percentage being 92.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.56 million shares (or 17.96% of all shares), a total value of $347.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $308.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 4.21% of the stock, which is worth about $102.32 million.