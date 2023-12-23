The $248.03 Value Of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares were 3.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $248.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the FDX share is $285.53, that puts it down -15.12 from that peak though still a striking 32.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $167.63. The company’s market capitalization is $61.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Fedex Corp (FDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.91. FDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.64.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Fedex Corp (FDX) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $248.03 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.82%, and it has moved by -3.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.91%. The short interest in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) is 3.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $295.29, which implies an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $205.00 and $360.00 respectively. As a result, FDX is trading at a discount of -45.14% off the target high and 17.35% off the low.

Fedex Corp (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fedex Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fedex Corp (FDX) shares have gone up 5.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.39% against -21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.11 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.35 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.59%. While earnings are projected to return 18.07% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.50% per annum.

FDX Dividends

Fedex Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fedex Corp is 5.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

Fedex Corp insiders own 8.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.19%, with the float percentage being 83.92%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,095 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.73 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $4.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fedex Corp (FDX) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 9.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.57 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 billion.