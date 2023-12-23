The $100.53 Is The Price At Which DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s traded shares were 3.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the DASH share is $103.98, that puts it down -3.43 from that peak though still a striking 54.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.93. The company’s market capitalization is $40.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.52 million shares over the past three months.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.22. DASH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 20 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

DoorDash Inc (DASH) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $100.53 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.02%, and it has moved by 5.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.97%. The short interest in DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) is 16.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoorDash Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoorDash Inc (DASH) shares have gone up 36.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.05% against 24.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.50% this quarter and then jump 68.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.42 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.82 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.11%. While earnings are projected to return 67.29% in 2023.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.80%, with the float percentage being 90.50%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 702 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.93 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.12 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoorDash Inc (DASH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.99 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $687.04 million.