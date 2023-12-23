Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Shares Have Been Down About -9.09% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $34.36, that puts it down -59.81 from that peak though still a striking 30.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.02. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.00 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.56. TDOC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 21 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $21.50 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.78%, and it has moved by 26.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.78%. The short interest in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is 18.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.61, which implies an increase of 4.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, TDOC is trading at a discount of -58.14% off the target high and 25.58% off the low.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares have gone down -9.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.36% against 6.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -113.07%. While earnings are projected to return 98.35% in 2023.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.47%, with the float percentage being 74.99%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 624 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20.31 million shares (or 12.31% of all shares), a total value of $377.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $438.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $219.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $129.08 million.