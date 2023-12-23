TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Rose 43.97% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 66.04%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 2.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $22.78, that puts it down -12.55 from that peak though still a striking 43.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.34. The company’s market capitalization is $8.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.55. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $20.24 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by -3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.83%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 19.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.88, which implies an increase of 21.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.34 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -58.1% off the target high and -5.43% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 31.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,633.33% against 18.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.69 billion and $1.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1648.31% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TechnipFMC plc is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders